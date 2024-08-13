Pune: Hospitals Struggle with Bed Shortage as Swine Flu Surge Exacerbates Dengue, Chikungunya, and Zika Outbreak

The Pune city is grappling with a sudden rise in swine flu (H1N1) cases, exacerbating an already critical situation with high incidences of dengue, chikungunya, and Zika. As a result, patients are facing difficulties in securing hospital beds and receiving timely medical attention at major healthcare facilities across city.

The situation has reached a critical point, with both intensive care units (ICUs) and general wards at major health facilities operating at full capacity.

According to a report of TOI, Despite our hospital having a higher bed capacity of 120 ICU beds compared to other hospitals, we are running at full occupancy. Even with this high capacity, the wait time is nearly four hours for beds. Similar is the case with general wards, said Dr Prasad Muglikar, medical director at Ruby Hall Clinic.

A local working professional recounted, "My friend's father recently sustained hip fractures from a fall. Despite his critical condition, we couldn't secure a bed at several hospitals. We contacted around 20 to 25 facilities, but not one had an available bed."

Dr. Ameet Dravid, an infectious disease specialist at Noble Hospital, attributed the bed shortage to a surge in H1N1 cases, compounded by an increase in mosquito-borne infections. He explained, "Over the past 15 days, we've been seeing H1N1 patients presenting with viral pneumonia and severe breathlessness, necessitating the use of ventilators. Approximately 95% of these patients are suffering from H1N1, while 5% are Covid-positive. The remaining cases involve arboviral infections, including dengue, chikungunya, and Zika."