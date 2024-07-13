Pune: IAS Pooja Khedkar's Mother Manorama Khedkar Booked by Paud Police for Allegedly Threatening Farmers of Mulshi Village Over Land Dispute

An old video of Mamnorama Khedkar mother of controversial probationary IAS Pooja Khedkar went viral on July 12 where she was seen threatening farmers of Mulshi Taluka with a pistol in hand over a land dispute. The farmers alleged that Manorama Khedkar threatened them with a pistol and visited the land in Ghadavle village in Mulshi Taluka with bouncers and other goons to threaten them.

In recent advancement a case has been registered against Manorama Khedkar, Dileep Khedkar, Ambadas Khedkar and two unidentified men and women at the Paud Police Station after the video went viral. Pandarinath Kondiba Pasalkar (age 65, resident of Kedgao, Daund, Pune) has filed a complaint at the Paud Police Station against Manorama Khedekar for allegedly threatening him with a pistol.

As per the complaint filed at the Paud Police Station, Manorama Khedekar along with Dileep Khedkar, Ambadas Khedkar and two unidentified men and women in black clothes visited the land at survey number 12/1, Dhadvali Village, Taluka Mulshi, District Pune on June 04, 2023, at around 04:00 pm and threatened the complainant Pandarinath Kondiba Pasalkar along with the caretaker of the land Maruti Margale. The accused allegedly threatened and abused the complainant and threatened to kill them with a pistol.

Pasalkar had filed a complaint on June 05, 2023, while the police have now booked Manorama Khedkar (resident of National Society, Baner, Pune) Dileep Khedkar (resident of National Society, Baner, Pune), Ambadas Khedkar Resident of Ambi, Taluka Haveli, District Pune), Two unknown men in black clothes accompanying her (name address not known), Two unidentified women and other goons (Name Address Not Known) under sections 323,504,506,143,144,147,148,149 of the Indian Penal Code and section 3(25) of the Arms Act. Further investigation is carried out by Paud Police.