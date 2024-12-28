Pune: Indapur Police Seize Over 132 Kg of Ganja Worth Rs 19.92 Lakh; Two Arrested

Pune, Maharashtra (December 28, 2024): The Crime Branch of Indapur police station seized 132.841 kg of ganja valued at Rs 19.92 lakh in a raid conducted on December 26. Two individuals were arrested, and assets worth Rs 23.22 lakh were confiscated, officials said.

At a press conference, Baramati Divisional Police Officer Sudarshan Rathod shared details of the operation. Acting on a tip-off, the police intercepted a goods tempo smuggling ganja within the limits of Shetphal Haveli village. The operation was led by Assistant Police Inspector Shankar Raut under the guidance of Indapur Police Inspector Suryakant Kokane.

The accused, identified as Navnath Rajendra Chavan and Shivaji Jalinder Sarvade, both aged 30, were apprehended. The police seized ganja worth Rs 19.92 lakh, a Maruti Suzuki Super Carry tempo valued at Rs 3 lakh, and two mobile phones worth Rs 30,000.

The crime detection team included Assistant Police Inspector Jeevan Mohite, Assistant Police Inspector Smita Patil, and other officers.

"This operation by the Indapur police could potentially uncover a larger network involved in ganja smuggling," Dr Suryadarshan Rathod said. "Further investigation is ongoing, and efforts are underway to gather more information from the suspects."