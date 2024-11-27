Pune International Marathon 2024 To Be Held on December 1; Check Full Schedule and Details Inside

The 38th Pune International Marathon, organized by the Pune International Marathon Trust, is set to kick off at 3 am on Sunday, December 1, from Sanas Maidan. The full marathon, covering 42.195 km, will commence at 3 am from Sanas Ground, followed by the half marathon (21.0975 km) at 3:30 am. The 10 km race will begin at 6:30 am, while the 5 km race for men and women will start at 7 am and 7:15 am, respectively. A 3 km wheelchair race will also be held on the inner track at Sanas Maidan.

Pune International Marathon Route Details Announced

The marathon will begin on the inner track at Sanas Field, proceeding through Mahalaxmi Chowk via Sarasbaug, then looping back at Sanas Maidan via Dandekar Bridge Chowk. The route continues with a right turn onto Sinhagad Road, passing through Ganesh Mala, Vithalwadi, Anand Hall, and Nanded City Chowk. Participants will then run 2 km into Nanded City, covering a total distance of 10.5 km.

Other race events will follow the same route, with different turning points based on the event category, before returning to Sanas Field for the finish.

Pune International Marathon: Extensive Safety and Support Arrangements in Place

Extensive arrangements have been made to ensure the safety and comfort of participants in the 38th Pune International Marathon. A dedicated committee, headed by Rajendra Jagtap, has organized medical facilities, including 150 doctors, 250 nursing and physiotherapy staff, ambulances, and a 15-bed temporary hospital.

Drinking water will be available at every kilometer along Sanas Maidan and the race route, with feeding booths every 2.5 km providing energy drinks and fruits. Security and traffic control measures will be in place throughout the event.