Pune: Intoxicated Driver Rams Luxury Car Into Auto-Rickshaw In Another Drunk and Driving Case

In a disturbing repeat of a recent incident in Kalyani Nagar, a drunk driver caused a severe accident on Porwal Road in Dhanori late last night. The driver, operating a luxury car under the influence of alcohol, collided with an autorickshaw, resulting in serious injuries to the passengers and the rickshaw driver. The incident occurred in the early hours when traffic was minimal. Eyewitnesses reported that the luxury car was being driven at an extremely high speed and swerved erratically before crashing into the autorickshaw. The force of the impact left the autorickshaw significantly damaged, with its front end almost completely crushed.

Local citizens and motorists who witnessed the accident acted quickly, apprehending the driver and detaining him until police arrived on the scene. The injured passengers and the autorickshaw driver were promptly transported to a nearby hospital, where they are currently receiving treatment for their injuries. Hospital sources indicate that their condition is serious but stable. Police have taken the driver into custody and are conducting a thorough investigation. Initial reports suggest that the driver was heavily intoxicated, a fact that has alarmed local residents and raised concerns about road safety measures in the area. This incident mirrors a similar crash in Kalyani Nagar, where a intoxicated minor caused significant harm killing two.

The 17-year-old was driving a Porsche in an inebriated state when it met with the accident in the Pune' Kalyani Nagar area on May 19. The JJB had granted bail to the teenager just a few hours after the May 19 crash and asked him to write a 300-word essay on road safety. Amid heavy criticism, police again approached the JJB, which modified the order and sent him to an observation home till June 25. The juvenile's parents are in police custody in connection with a case related to alleged swapping of his blood samples.

