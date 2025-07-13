Pune Koyta Gang Attack: Youth Seriously Injured in Kondhwa, 7 Arrested

In yet another terrifying incident, a gang in Pune’s Kondhwa area launched a brutal attack on a young man using koytas and swords. Such violent episodes have become alarmingly frequent in the city, with gangs openly creating havoc. The victim sustained severe injuries in the assault and is currently undergoing treatment in a hospital. The police confirmed that the assailants used Koytas during the attack, causing widespread panic among locals. This is not an isolated incident, and residents have raised concerns about growing lawlessness and fear in areas like Kondhwa, Bibwewadi, and nearby neighborhoods.

According to the police, the incident took place on the night of July 11 around 10 PM. The victim was socializing with his friends near Gokulnagar on the Katraj-Kondhwa Road when the accused suddenly arrived on motorbikes. Without warning, they attacked him with koytas, leaving him bleeding on the spot. The gang fled immediately after the assault. A First Information Report (FIR) was promptly registered, and a special team was formed to track down the culprits. Within hours, police managed to arrest seven of the attackers and detain two minors involved in the crime.

Investigations revealed that the attack stemmed from an ongoing rivalry between the accused and the victim. All the arrested individuals are said to be residents of the Bibwewadi-Kondhwa stretch and had prior disagreements with the victim. Police stated that the assault was a planned act of revenge. The arrested accused have been identified as Tanveer Akram Shaikh (19), Surendra alias Amar Bhuvaneshwar Sav (19), Raju alias Raja Sangappa Ghulkar (18), Kailas Baburao Gaikwad (22), Kaviraj alias KD Sudam Devkate (19), Prem alias Pappya Yallesh Ghongarni (22), and Yash Ambar Sontakke (18).

Police confirmed that all accused are now in custody and are being interrogated to understand the extent of the gang’s operations. The two minors taken into custody are also being questioned under the Juvenile Justice Act. Authorities have intensified patrolling in vulnerable zones to prevent further Koyta gang incidents. Locals have expressed gratitude for the swift police action but have demanded stronger preventive measures. This case is now being closely monitored by senior officials. The Pune police have appealed to citizens to report suspicious activities and ensure that such violent trends do not become the norm.