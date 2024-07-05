Pune: Labour Department Warns Against Middlemen Scams in State Government Schemes

A video has surfaced showing Junaid Shaikh, claiming to be a social worker, allegedly demanding money from applicants of the Maharashtra State Government's scheme for building construction workers under the Labour Department.

The incident took place at Nagpur Chawl in Pune, where Shaikh can be seen seated at a table, explaining the scheme to prospective applicants.

Middlemen demand money from building construction workers to sanction state government schemes; labor department appeals to workers not to fall prey to agents.#BuildingConstruction#Construction#Bribepic.twitter.com/GmtSsoiHJ3 — Lokmat Times (@lokmattimeseng) July 5, 2024

In the video, a lady applicant conducts a sting operation on Shaikh, revealing his demand for money from construction workers. The conversation captures Shaikh instructing the lady on the scheme:

Lady: "I want to know about the Rs 10,000 scheme."

Junaid Shaikh: "You must submit your Aadhaar Card, PAN card, and other documents along with Rs 1,500. Initially, you'll receive Rs 6,500, and once credited, you'll need to pay me Rs 2,000."

Lady: "So, I have to pay Rs 2,000 at your office?"

Junaid Shaikh: "Yes, and then the next day, you can apply for Rs 25,000 by paying Rs 7,000, receiving Rs 18,000. I'm facilitating quicker processing; normally, it takes 3 to 4 months."

Lady: "Can you reduce the amount we pay you?"

Junaid Shaikh:"No, there's another scheme for sewing machines with similar terms. If machines are unavailable, you get Rs 25,000. A Maharashtra Government card will store your details and photo. We've facilitated this in the Kalwad area."

The video exposes extensive corruption and exploitation faced by the public in accessing government schemes. Allegedly, Shaikh operates under the guidance of an ex-corporator from Nagpur Chawl, allowing him to use his office for collecting money.

Social activist Mahesh Patil from Yerwada Area in Pune condemned the exploitation, stating, "Applicants from schemes like 'Kamgar Kalyankari Mandal' have been preyed upon by a social activist. The state government does not charge any fees for these services. I demand strict action under Section 420 against those responsible."

Patil continued, "Nearly 2,000 building construction workers paid Rs 1,500 each for the government scheme. This level of corruption is staggering, all orchestrated by an ex-corporator."

One anonymous female construction worker who paid Rs 1,500 for the scheme said, "I paid for 'Bandkam Yogna' with the promise of receiving a set of home utensils. No receipt was issued, and they claimed we'd get the utensils within 1.5 months."

Deputy Labour Commissioner of Pune, Abhay Gite, addressed the issue, stating, "There are 32 schemes, each with different eligibility criteria. We've observed agents demanding money from construction workers to approve these schemes. I urge applicants not to fall prey to such agents and refrain from paying any intermediaries. Victims should file a police complaint against anyone soliciting money in the name of the Labour Department."