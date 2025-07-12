Pune: Locals Celebrate at Lohagad Fort After UNESCO Declares it as World Heritage Site (Watch Video)

Proud moment for Maharashtra and India as 12 forts of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj have been declared as in the UNESCO World Heritage List. This decision has taken during the 47th session of the World Heritage Committee (WHC) held in Paris. After this decision their is celebration environment all over the state Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the Maratha Empire after the 'Maratha Military Landscapes', which include 12 majestic forts, 11 of which are in Maharashtra and one in Tamil Nadu, were included in the list of UNESCO World Heritage Sites. PM Modi argued that citizens should visit these forts and learn the rich history of the Maratha Empire. The 12 forts are Salher, Shivneri, Lohagad, Khanderi, Raigad, Rajgad, Pratapgad, Suvarnadurg, Panhala, Vijay Durg and Sindhudurg in Maharashtra, and Gingee Fort in Tamil Nadu.

Lohagad Fort in Pune’s Maval taluka was declared a UNESCO World Heritage site alongside 11 other Maratha forts. Locals celebrated with processions and distributed ladoos. While talking to media one of tourist, "We are very happy about Lohagad’s UNESCO recognition. All Shivaji devotees share this joy. To boost tourism, the administration should improve roads and seriously address ongoing construction around the fort, preserving the natural beauty..."

In a remarkable decision taken at the 47th Session of the World Heritage Committee, India’s official nomination for 2024-25 cycle, ‘Maratha Military Landscapes of India’ got inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List, becoming India’s 44th property to receive this recognition. This global accolade celebrates India’s enduring cultural legacy, showcasing its diverse traditions of architectural brilliance, regional identity, and historical continuity.

Spanning from the 17th to 19th centuries CE, this extraordinary network of twelve forts demonstrates the strategic military vision and architectural ingenuity of the Maratha Empire. The proposal was sent to the consideration of World Heritage Committee in Jan 2024 and after a rigorous eighteen-month long process involving several technical meetings with the advisory bodies and visit of ICOMOS’s mission to review the sites, this historic decision was taken by the members of the World Heritage Committee today evening at UNESCO Headquarters, Paris.