Pune Lok Sabha Election 2024: 53.54% Voter Turnout; Kasba Peth Leads With 59.24%, Shivaji Nagar Records Lowest Participation

The polling for the Pune Parliamentary Constituency has seen almost a 4% surge in the total vote percentage compared to 2019. The final figures by the Election Commission of India state that almost 1,103,678 voters practiced their right to vote out of 2,061,276 total registered voters.

584,511 male voters, 519,078 female voters, and 89 third-gender voters turned out to vote in Pune on May 13, bringing the voting percentage to 53.54%.

The Kasba Peth assembly constituency was the highest with a 59.24% voter turnout while the Shivajinagar assembly constituency was the lowest with 50.67%.

The voting in the Kasba assembly segments, a constituency that former MP Late Girish Bapat once represented as an MLA and is considered a BJP stronghold. In the 2014 LS polls, Kasba Peth had recorded 62% voting while in 2019 it was approximately 55.88% has now seen a surge of almost 7.0 %, however, the number of votes is less compared to the other assembly constituencies. The Kasba voters surprised the political circuit after the now Mahavikas Aghadi (MVA) Candidate for Pune (LS) Ravindra Dhangekar was elected as an MLA in 2023 by-polls after the demise of BJP MLA Mukta Tilak.

The Kothrud assembly constituency, which is considered to be the home ground of BJP Pune (LS) candidate Murlidhar Mohol, recorded a 52.43% voter turnout. Kothrud saw a 2% rise in vote share compared to 2019, which was 50.26%. Mohol was elected as a corporator from ward number 12 C of the Kothrud assembly constituency in 2017 and was later elected as the Mayor of Pune in 2019.

Ulhas (Aba) Bagul, Maharashtra State vice president of the state Congress Committee, while talking to LokmatTimes.com said, “The overall atmosphere in this election is pro-Congress. Voters of every caste including the Maratha, Muslim, and OBC have voted for the Congress in Pune. First-time voters and youngsters have voted for the Congress. Despite the election mismanagement where names of voters were deleted from the voters' list, the voter turnout is good which gives a clear indication that our candidate is winning by a good margin, this is ‘Aba Bagul’s’ guarantee.”

A BJP office-bearer stated that “the current voting trend and the rise in voting percentage indicate that Murlidhar Mohol is the next MP for Pune.”

However, there is still a half-and-half chance of both the candidates winning the elections; the votes from Kasba Peth, Kothrud, and Vadgaonsheri Assembly Constituencies will be key factors in the election of the next MP of Pune.

