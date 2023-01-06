Pune: Man arrested after killing a friend with a cement block

A 38-year-old guy was killed after being hit on the head with a cement block. Within 24 hours following the incident, police detained the accused. This incident occurred between 9:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 3rd, and 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, January 4th.

According to the police investigation, the man killed his friend because of an argument about drink and prior enmity. The dead has been named as Rajesh Shivling Jadhav (38), a resident of Chinchwad, and the detained suspect as Somnath Subhash Badadale (40). Vikas Prakash Jadhav (36), a Rawat resident, filed a complaint with the Rawat police station in this instance.

Rajesh Jadhav was living in a metal sheet shed rented by the complainant, according to Assistant Police Inspector Vishal Jadhav. He and the accused were friends. As Rajesh lived alone, Somnath used to visit him sometimes.

Rajesh once beat up Somnath after the two got into an altercation. Somnath was filled with rage over the situation. They argued again while drinking alcohol. Somnath killed Rajesh by hitting a cement block on his head as a result of this argument and old grudge. Under the supervision of Senior Police Inspector Shivaji Gaware, the Rawat police investigation team arrested the accused in less than 24 hours.