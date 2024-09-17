Pune: Man Arrested for Chopping Off Wife’s Finger During Domestic Dispute

A shocking incident has come to light from the Alandi area of Pune where a man under the influence of alcohol allegedly severed his wife's finger after she intervened in the quarrel between him and his son. The victim has filed a complaint at the Alandi police station in this regard and accordingly, a case has been registered against the accused husband has been arrested by the police while the wife has been hospitalized for further treatment.

According to the police, the accused Suraj Paswan is an alcohol addict while his wife Sanju Paswan works as a labourer in a private company. On Saturday, Suraj Paswan had a dispute with his son. Seeing this, Suraj's wife Sanju Paswan stepped forward to mediate and calm down the situation. This angered Suraj and he allegedly chopped off a finger of Sanju’s right hand.

She was seriously injured in this incident and was immediately admitted to the hospital for treatment. The doctors claim her condition to be stable and has been discharged from the hospital After this incident, the victim lodged a complaint at the Alandi police station. Senior Inspector Bhima Narke of Alandi Police Station informed that Suraj Paswan has been arrested by the police and has been sent to judicial custody.