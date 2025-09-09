Pune: Man Assaulted at Cinema Hall After Asking Viewer to Stay Quiet About Spoilers

Pune, Maharashtra (September 9, 2025): A man was assaulted at a cinema hall after he requested another viewer to remain quiet. The incident took place on Friday, September 5, 2025, between 8:30 pm and 9:45 pm at Inox Theater in Elpro Mall, Chinchwad. According to the reports, Abhishek Prafulla Deshpande (29) of Chinchwad, filed a complaint at the police station.

A case has been registered against Aqib Javed Nisar Patel and his wife, residents of Vallabhnagar, Pimpri.

Deshpande was watching a film with his wife and sister when the accused, seated behind them, began revealing parts of the story. Deshpande asked him not to give spoilers and to stay quiet.

Angered by the request, the accused allegedly grabbed Deshpande by the collar, assaulted him and pushed him to the ground.