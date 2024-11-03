Pune Man Dies After Being Struck by Car While Bursting Firecrackers During Diwali

A 35-year-old man, Soham Patel, died after being struck by a speeding car while bursting firecrackers on the roadside in the Pimpri-Chinchwad area of Pune district. The incident occurred on November 30 and was captured on CCTV footage.

Soham suffered critical injuries from the collision and ultimately succumbed to them. As of now, 48 hours later, the driver responsible for the hit-and-run remains unidentified. The Ravet police have opened an investigation into the incident.

In a separate event, five children were injured in Pune's Sinhgad area when a drain chamber lid exploded while they were setting off firecrackers nearby. Additionally, a violent incident related to firecracker celebrations was reported in Nagpur, where a 25-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death by a teenager.