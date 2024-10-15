Pune Man Offers to Buy Thief a New Scooter, Begs for Return of ‘Mother’s Last Memory'

A heart-wrenching story from Pune has garnered attention as Abhay Chaugule took to the streets, not asking for charity, but desperately seeking the return of his stolen scooter. Abhay, holding a placard on JM Road, appealed to the public to help find his black Activa scooter, which was stolen near the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj statue in Kothrud on Dussehra night. What makes this loss particularly painful is that the scooter was his late mother's last gift to him, making it irreplaceable in sentimental value.

After an unsuccessful search on the night of the theft, Abhay filed a police report and decided to take his plea to the streets. His heartfelt message to the thief, shared on Instagram, offered to buy them a new scooter if only they would return his mother's cherished gift.

In his post, Abhay wrote, "Please help me find my BLACK ACTIVA MH14BZ6036. It was stolen on Dussehra night in Kothrud. Contact me at 9766617464 or DM @abhayanjuu #activa #blackactivamissing."

Abhay's loss is compounded by the recent passing of his mother, who died three months ago after a long battle with cancer. His father had also passed away two years earlier during the COVID-19 pandemic, making the scooter a final connection to his parents. The emotional plea has resonated with many, with people on social media offering their support and sharing his message in the hopes of reuniting him with his beloved scooter.