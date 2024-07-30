Pune: Man Sentenced to Life Imprisonment by Sessions Court for Murdering His Wife

The Pune Sessions Court has sentenced Balasaheb Janardhan Chavan to life imprisonment for the murder of his wife. In addition to the life sentence, Chavan has been fined Rs 10,000; failure to pay the fine will result in an additional two months of imprisonment. The conviction follows Chavan's arrest by Kondhwa police in 2015.

Judge K.P. Nandedkar of the Pune Sessions Court has convicted Balasaheb Janardhan Chavan under section 235(2) of the Cr.P.C. for an offence punishable under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Chavan was also convicted under section 235(2) of the Cr.P.C. for an offence punishable under section 307 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sentenced to suffer imprisonment of 10 years with fine of RS 5000 and if failed to pay fine accused should suffer imprisonment for on month. Chavan is also convicted under Section 235(2) of Cr.P.C for offences punishable under Section 506(1) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and he is sentenced to suffer imprisonment of 6 months.

The accused Balasaheb Chavan had allegedly bludgeoned his wife Shalan CHavan to death and attacked his mother in law Shubadra Bhojne seriously injuring her at their residence in Kondhwa in November 2015, the family members of the deceased caught Chavan and handed him over to the Kondhwa police. Further investigations revealed that the accused Chavan wanted the house that the parents of his wife built to be transferred in his name. The couple had a dispute over the issue and the deceased left his house and was staying with her parents along with her two sons and a daughter. On the day of the crime, Chavan visited her house and was trying to convince her to return to home. However, Shalan repeatedly denied his request which angered the accused and he allegedly hit her with a tile on her head. Shalan sustained multiple head injuries which resulted in her death. The accused also attacked his mother-in-law while escaping but was caught by other relatives who handed him over to the police.

A case was registered under section 302,307,506(1) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the accused has been under trial since 13, November 2015 hence the court has given a setoff to the accused as provided by section 428 of Cr.P.C. for the period of detention undergone by him during the investigation or trial.