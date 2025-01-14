Pune: Man Who Killed Female Colleague with Koyta in Office Parking Lot Sent to Yerawada Jail

Pune, Maharashtra (January 14, 2025): The accused in the murder of his 28-year-old colleague with a koyta in an office parking lot has been sent to Yerawada Jail.

The accused, identified as Krishna Satyanarayan Kanojia, a resident of Khairewadi, Shivajinagar, Pune, was produced in court on Monday after his police custody expired. His defense lawyers, Adv. Sachin Kumbhar, Adv. Sanjay Khedkar, and Adv. Kiran Dharpale, presented arguments before the court.

The court, after hearing arguments from both the prosecution and defense, sent the accused to judicial custody.

The murder victim, Shubhada, and Krishna Kanojia were both working as accountants at the WNS Global Services in Yerwada. On Tuesday around 6:15 p.m., Shubhada was in the company's parking lot when Kanojia approached her. He then stabbed her in the right arm with a sickle.

A disturbing video of the incident shows Kanojia walking around Shubhada with a koyta while she lay injured. Despite her serious condition, Shubhada tried to call for help on her phone, but Krishna took it away from her. The video also shows a large crowd watching, but no one intervened until Krishna dropped the koyta. Only then did the bystanders step in and beat him. Shubhada sustained serious injuries and was rushed to a private hospital in Yerawada. She succumbed to her injuries during treatment.

WARNING! Visuals May Disturb Some Viewers

Police said the stabbing was over a financial dispute. Kanojia had found out that Shubhada had taken money from him, claiming it was for her father's illness. When she refused to repay, Kanojia became angry and attacked her with a koyta.