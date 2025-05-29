Pune: Masked Youths Brandish Sharp Weapons, Vandalise Two-Wheeler Outside Cafe

Pune, Maharashtra (May 29, 2025): A late-night incident on Pune’s DP Road has raised concerns after three masked youths created panic by brandishing sharp weapons and vandalising a parked two-wheeler outside a cafe. The incident took place around midnight on May 27. The entire act was caught on CCTV cameras installed in the area. According to the footage, the cafe was still open around 12 a.m. when the three men arrived on a two-wheeler. They had their faces covered with cloth and were armed with weapons resembling sickles and long knives.

The video shows the trio entering the cafe and exiting within one and a half minutes. Once outside, they waved their weapons in the air and then attacked a parked two-wheeler. Fortunately, no one was injured during the incident.

Even after three days, there has been no official police complaint or FIR registered in connection with the case. The reason behind the incident and the motive of the youths remain unknown.

As of now, there is no confirmation on whether the cafe owner has approached the police or whether any action has been initiated against the unknown assailants. The silence from authorities and lack of clarity have left many residents in the area concerned about safety and law enforcement.