Pune: Massive Fire Erupts at Firecracker Shop in Pimpri-Chinchwad, No Casualties Reported

Pimpri: A major fire broke out at firecracker shop in the Kalewadi area of ​​Pimpri-Chinchwad city leaving behind huge flame. According to the report, fire ignited one after another, causing loud explosions and creating an atmosphere of panic in the area. Due to the proximity of shops and a hospital to the incident site, the fire brigade was immediately departed as a precaution. Fire engines are on scene, and firefighters are working to control the fire.

The exact cause of the fire is not yet clear. There is no official information regarding whether there have been any casualties in this incident. The administration is monitoring the situation, and citizens have been urged to stay away from the incident site.

Earlier a fire broke out during a victory procession in Jejuri town of Pune district on Sunday. The incident took place near the arch of Jejuri fort during the throwing of bhandara. Panic spread in the area after a sudden flare up. According to preliminary information the fire started when bhandara fell on burning camphor.

The flames spread quickly during the celebration. Victorious candidates Swarupa Khomne and Ghadge were seriously injured in the incident. Both suffered burn injuries and were rushed to a hospital for treatment. At least 18 people were injured in the fire. The injured included party workers and local residents. There was chaos at the spot for some time after the incident.

Local residents police and fire brigade teams reached the site and began rescue work. The fire was later brought under control.