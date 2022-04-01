Pune Metro: Actor Mahesh Kothare's visits Pune Metro

The long-awaited metro in Pune finally started last month. After many years Punekars have started traveling with great enthusiasm. Various offers are also being offered by Maha metro. Seeing this enthusiasm, many artists are also visiting Pune Metro. Famous Marathi actor Mahesh Kothare has visited Pune Metro. He has traveled as well as appreciated the metro.

Mahesh Kothare visited Metro. He then inspected the metro stations. At that time, Mahesh Kothare also questioned the employees and citizens of the metro administration. He expressed his heartfelt appreciation to all those who worked there.

The subway will start at the end of the year

The 5 km road from Shivajinagar to Swargate is completely underground. Both the excluding and passing tunnels from Mandai to Kasba Pethe have now been completed. As the tunnel is being dug, a concrete lining is being formed. Work is now underway to lay the rails in this tube as well as to install electrical wires and lamps. There are 5 stations in this 5 km underground route. Of these, work on Shivajinagar station is in full swing.

The two tunnels meet at the station and become independent again when the distance between the stations ends. Civil Court, Kasba Peth, Mandai, and Swargate stations are under construction. Maha metro is also trying to start the Metro by the end of the year by completing the work of the subway.

Special offer of Pune Metro

Pune Metro Travel Card will be available at PCMC, Sant Tukaram Nagar, Bhosari, Kasarwadi, Phugewadi, Vanaj, Anandnagar, Ideal Colony, Nal Stop, and Garware College Metro Station, from 9 am to 9 pm at the ticket window. For the card (Aadhar card, PAN card, driving license, passport, voting card, school identity card) photos with proof of identity will have to be submitted. The card costs Rs 500 and can be used for unlimited travel till April 30. This information has been given by Maho metro.