Pune Metro inauguration on Mar 6: Check out fare

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Pune on March 6 to inaugurate the Pune Metro Rail Project worth more than Rs 11,400 crore. Prime Minister will inaugurate Pune Metro Rail Project at around 11:30 am. This project is an endeavour to provide world-class infrastructure for urban mobility in Pune. The Foundation Stone of the project had been laid by the Prime Minister on December 24, 2016.

The Prime Minister will inaugurate a 12 km stretch of the total 32.2 km Pune Metro Rail Project. The entire project is being built at a total cost of more than Rs 11,400 crore.

After the inauguration of two metro routes by Modi tomorrow, the metro on these routes will be available for commuters from Monday. One of the routes is between Vanaz and Ramwadi. The 13-kilometer road, of which the five-kilometer road from Vanaz to Garware has been completed, will be inaugurated tomorrow. The other route is Pimpri-Chinchwad to Swargate. This road is 12 km long, out of which 7 km from Pimpri-Chinchwad to Phugewadi has been completed. Tomorrow, Modi will also inaugurate the Pimpri-Chinchwad to Phugewadi route.

Metro will be available from 8 am to 9 pm

After the inauguration of two metro routes by Narendra Modi tomorrow, the metro on these routes will be available for commuters from Monday. Metro will be available from 8 am to 9 pm. Five metro stations will be inaugurated in Pune between Vanaz and Ramwadi. If you travel by Metro, you will have to pay Rs 10 for the first three stations and if you want to travel to the next two stations, you will have to pay another Rs 10. That means you have to pay twenty rupees to travel from the first station of Vanaz to the fifth station of Garware.

Tickets for the seven-kilometer Pimpri-Phugewadi route will also cost Rs 20. Currently, both the metros will have three coaches, each with a capacity of 325 passengers. One of the three coaches will be reserved for women.