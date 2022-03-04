Pune Metro; Punekar's metro coaches will be Indian-made

Pune: Even though the technology is foreign, Punekar's metro coaches will be Indian-made. A total of 102 coaches of 34 trains have been awarded to an Indian company at Titagad in Calcutta. The company will manufacture the coaches with the help of a foreign company in Italy. This foreign company is one of the best in the world to manufacture state-of-the-art metro coaches.

The boxes will be made of high quality and specially processed aluminum. The capacity of one box is 325. There are 138 seats in the rear compartment, 40 in the middle compartment and 44 again in the rear compartment. The remaining 187 passengers will travel standing in the center and side of the vehicle. The three-coach train can carry 975 passengers at a time. Initially there will be 3 coaches and then 6 coaches. That is why the platforms of the stations have been designed to accommodate 6 coaches. All coaches will be air conditioned. They will be painted in attractive colors. It will also have pictures showing the features of Pune. For this, Mahometro has decided on a special theme. It also includes features from the time of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj to modern times. Care has been taken to make the train feel like Pune.

The doors of all the coaches will open and close automatically. The inside of the box will have colorful digital displays. Information on which station came on it, how far the next station is, where the train is at present etc. will be displayed continuously. Apart from that, advertisements as well as some displays showing the exterior views of the vehicle will also be installed on the inside of the box.

Security matters - Passenger safety is a top priority for Mahometro. For this, there is a panic button in the boxes. The entire vehicle's directional system is state-of-the-art. There is a control center for all trains. It will be directly connected to the driver. Each station will have one such substation. Hemant Sonawane, Director, Public Relations, Mahametro