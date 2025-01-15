Pune: Minor Girl Killed After Being Run Over by School Bus in Indapur

Pune, Maharashtra (January 15, 2025): A minor girl was killed after being run over by a school bus in Kumbhargaon, Indapur, around 4 p.m. on Monday. The victim, Swaraj Mahesh Kashid, aged 1, died at the scene.

A case has been filed against the bus driver Rohit Hanumant Pawar based on a complaint by Ganesh Baban Kashid at Bhigavan police station.

The school bus, numbered MH. 42 B. 0196, was reportedly speeding while dropping off children from Kumbhargaon. The driver failed to check for obstacles ahead and continued driving when Swaraj Kashid came in front of the bus. The girl sustained severe abdominal injuries and died on the spot. The bus driver fled the scene after the accident.