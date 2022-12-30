Pune: Miscreants terrorize Sinhagad road residents with weapons

With a chopper (Koyta), miscreants terrified the neighbourhood near Sinhagad Law College in Ambegaon. On patrol, two Sinhagad Road Police officers chased and arrested one of the men. Karan Dalvi, a Vadgaon resident, and his young accomplice have been identified as the accused. A case has been filed against them at the Bharti Vidyapeeth Police Station.

Around 10 p.m., Dalvi and his friend were wandering around Khaugalli, in front of the law college in the Ambegaon area. With a knife in their hands, they began upsetting and scaring the people around them. They began by vandalising and destroying bikes. They then broke into a hotel and assaulted a customer. They attacked a student on the road after leaving the hotel. The two terrified the area for 20 minutes.

Sinhagad Road police station officers Dhananjay Patil and Akshay Ingwale were patrolling the area. They rushed to the location as soon as they heard about it. Both tried to run away when they saw the cops, but Patil and Ingwale chased and arrested the youngster.