Pune Municipal Corporation: High Court quashes Ganesh Bidkar's House leadership

Pune: For the first time in the history of the Municipal Corporation, the sanctioned corporator Ganesh Bidkar, who was appointed as the Leader of the House, has been disqualified by the High Court for that post. The petition, which has been pending for final hearing since September 20, 2021, has been disposed on Monday. With a majority of 99 corporators in the Pune Municipal Corporation, the Bharatiya Janata Party has given the leadership of the House to one sanctioned corporator. Independent corporator Ravindra Dhangekar had filed a petition in the high court alleging that the appointment was made in a wrong manner. Since the petition was filed, it had been heard in court for 20 hours on different days. The petition for final decision was due on September 20, 2021; But it was still pending. A final hearing on the petition was held on Tuesday and the court disqualified Bidkar as the Leader of the House, said Ravindra Dhangekar's lawyer Adv. Presented by Kapil Rathore. He also said that the verdict will be received on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, when I contacted Ganesh Bidkar about this, he said that he had not received any such court order. Therefore, it is not right to talk about it now, it will be discussed only when the order is received, it has been clarified.

Though the High Court has quashed Bidkar's appointment, he will be able to appeal to the Supreme Court in the next ten days. As a result, it is being said that Bidkar's leadership will continue till the end of March 14.