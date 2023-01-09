Pune Municipal Corporation postpones annual budget presentation

The annual budget presentation for the fiscal year 2023-2024 by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is likely to be postponed. The municipal government has asked for permission to present the budget after January 15. The budget must be finalised by the end of March each year, according to the schedule. It must first be approved by both the standing committee and the PMC as a whole.

In the absence of elected members, the civic administration presently has both powers prior to the long-awaited municipal elections.

The Rs 8,592 crore municipal budget for fiscal year 2022-2023 was approved on March 7, 2022, according to PMC officials. The budget increased by Rs 942 crore when compared to the previous budget of Rs 7,650 crore (for 2021-22).