Pune Municipal Corporation saved crores of rupees due to Supreme Court decision.

Pune: The Supreme Court has ordered that the amount of Rs 71 crore 57 lakh 50 thousand for land acquisition of land reserved for the park is unreasonable. This has saved crores of rupees to be paid to the Municipal Corporation for the land acquired for the park at Gultekdi-Salisbury Park.

At Gultekdi-Salisbury Park TP Scheme No. 3, Final Plot no. 435A, 437, 328 and sub plot no. Places 1, 2, 3, 8 and 9 are reserved for the park. The Municipal Corporation had submitted a proposal to the District Collector's Office to get the land. Then the Collector appointed a special land acquisition officer. At that time, after announcing the verdict of this reserved property, it was decided to pay Rs. 71 crore 57 lakh 50 thousand as compensation to the concerned landowners. Meanwhile, the landlord had filed a petition in the High Court objecting to the action under Section 4 of the Land Acquisition Act. At that time NMC had ordered the land owner to deposit Rs. 6 crore 50 lakh 40 thousand for land acquisition, according to which NMC had paid this amount.

An appeal was made to the District Collector's Office in February 2015 that the Municipal Commissioner should re-evaluate the land as per the new Land Acquisition Act 2013 as the amount of compensation in the judgment of the Land Acquisition Officer was unreasonable. It was also reported that the amount of land acquisition compensation is 18 crore 83 lakh 88 thousand 89 rupees. No action has been taken yet. Meanwhile, the High Court had ruled in favor of the Special Land Acquisition Officer to pay Rs 71.57 crore to the landlord.

The corporation had approached the apex court against the high court's decision. On February 18, the court quashed the verdict saying that the amount was unreasonable. High court orders have also been quashed. In addition, the Special Land Acquisition Officer has ordered the Municipal Corporation to pay the amount of the judgment by giving an opportunity to the new Municipal Corporation for hearing and filing of documents, informed the Chief Legal Officer of the Municipal Corporation, Adv. Presented by Nisha Chavan.