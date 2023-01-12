Pune Municipal Corporation spends Rs 1.25 crore to remove illegal banners

In addition to defacing public spaces, unauthorised flexes, banners, and posters cost the public money to remove because the local government spends around Rs 1.25 crore each year to do so.

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) claimed to have fined such individuals. The annoyance was even charged criminally.

According to civic activists, severe steps should be implemented to prevent illegal advertisements. They stated that taking action against reckless PMC officials was critical and that simply commencing criminal actions was insufficient.

The civic body stated that between April and December 2022, it removed over 4 lakh hoardings, kiosks, banners, posters, flexes, and boards and imposed fines totaling more than Rs 30 lakh. 15 criminal offences have been reported.