Pune Municipal Corporation's water supply was doubled by the Water Resources Department

Pune - NMC's 3030 mm diameter waterline starts just 100 feet away from the wall of Khadakwasala Dam. However, citing leakage, the Water Resources Department has doubled the municipal water tax and has suggested to pay Rs 80 crore. However, the Municipal Corporation has objected to this and has demanded to reduce the increased water bill.

The Khadakwasala Dam Project of the Water Resources Department supplies water to the city of Pune. Earlier, the water released from the canal was being pumped at Parvati. But due to wastage of water in this, water supply was started from the closed aqueduct. NMC has 2500 mm diameter aqueduct from Khadakwasla dam site, Kopra Kuti 3030 mm, Warje phase one 1564 mm and Warje phase two 1600 mm. From these four places, the water from the dam is carried directly to the closed mountains and Warje, where water is purified and supplied to various parts of the city.

The 3030 mm diameter aqueduct at Kopra Kuti was laid in 1997. This aqueduct starts from a distance of about 30 meters from the dam wall. The aqueducts of the other three places have been taken directly from the dam. As per the rules of Water Resources Department, if water is taken from the canal, it is charged twice as much as the rate of closed aqueduct.

Since water is being brought from a closed aqueduct, it has zero leakage. However, the Water Resources Department has given an additional bill of Rs. Municipal Corporation will raise objections on this and we are trying to reduce the bill through discussion.

- Aniruddha Pawaskar, Head, Water Supply Department

Discussions have been held with NMC officials regarding water supply. If they have any objections, they should be discussed and we will find a way out.

- Vijay Patil, Executive Engineer, Khadakwasla Dam Project

What exactly is the case? Pune Municipal Corporation stopped taking water from the canal and now water is brought directly to the water purification center from the aqueduct. For this, for every one thousand liters, the Municipal Corporation charges 30 paise from the Water Resources Department

The 3030 mm diameter aqueduct is not discharged directly from the dam This closed waterway starts from a distance of about 30 meters from the dam wall Two aqueducts of 1400 mm have been laid to carry water from the dam to this aqueduct They are connected to a 3030 mm aqueduct

This is wasting water Municipal Corporation has charged 60 paise per 1,000 liters of canal water This rate has been fixed for the two years 2019-20 and 2020-21 Since 1997, this waterway has been charged 30 paise per 1000 liters of closed waterway

Suddenly he has doubled the bill and sent it to the Municipal Corporation The bill is as high as Rs 80.79 crore Seeing this figure, the water supply department of the Municipal Corporation is shocked