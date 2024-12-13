Pune: Murder Convict Escapes from Yerawada Open Jail

An inmate serving a life sentence has escaped from the open jail in Yerawada. A case has been registered against the inmate at the Yerawada police station. The escaped prisoner is Anil Pateniya, aged 35. Patonia is originally from Mharal village in the Titwala area of Thane district.

Pateniya was convicted in a murder case and received a life sentence along with a Rs 15,000 fine. On Wednesday afternoon, during the routine check of inmates at the open jail, Pateniya was not found. A search was then initiated to locate him. Once it was confirmed that Pateniya had escaped, a complaint was filed with the police.

Rajendra Marle, an employee of the open jail, submitted a complaint at the Yerawada police station. Assistant Commissioner of Police Pranjali Sonawane visited the open jail to investigate the matter. Assistant Police Inspector Takle is leading the ongoing investigation.