Pune: Murder Convict Who Escaped Yerawada Open Prison Arrested After Six-Day Manhunt

A murder convict serving a life sentence escaped from the Yerawada open prison on July 13. Police Naik Tejpal Naik, the investigating officer of the case, single-handedly captured the accused, Atmaram alias Atmya Ladkya Bhavar, 34, a resident of Palghar district.

The Pune Police initiated a search for Atmaram after prison officer Hemant Patil filed a complaint regarding his escape. A case was registered under Section 232 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against Atmaram. Since then, Police Naik Jadhav had been diligently searching for him.

Police Naik Jadhav received a tip-off from the intelligence team that Atmaram was hiding at his residence in Devipada Village in Wada Taluka, Palghar district. Naik contacted Palghar police and reached out to Atmaram’s relatives, asking them to persuade him to surrender. Naik also spoke to Atmaram on the phone, tactically handling the situation by counseling the accused and convincing him to give himself up.

On July 19, Naik received another tip-off that Atmaram was waiting near Yerwada. The police laid a trap and successfully apprehended Atmaram. He was then produced before the court.

Atmaram alias Atmya Ladkya Bhavar was originally arrested in 2009 for a murder in Shahpur and was sentenced to life imprisonment, along with a fine of two thousand rupees and an additional six-month sentence for non-payment of the fine. He was held at Yerwada Prison and, due to his good behavior, was recently transferred to the open prison. Atmaram was working in the prison’s agriculture department.

On July 13, after completing his agricultural duties around 5 pm, prison guard Tausif Syed noticed Bhavar was missing from the group.