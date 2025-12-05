Pune-Nashik Highway Road Rage: Mob Blocks ST Bus, Beats Driver and Conductor, Disturbing Video Goes Viral

A incident of road rage was reported on the Pune–Nashik highway, where a mob allegedly stopped a car on a ghat, entered a MSRTC bus and assaulted the driver and conductor. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media, with citizens demanding immediate action against the accused.

According to the video, an MSRTC bus was on its scheduled route between Khed and Manchar when a Thar SUV vehicle block its way on the busy Pune-Nashik National Highway. The group of people parked the vehicle in front of the bus, boarded it and began beating the bus driver. Even as the bus was moving, they continued beating him can be seen in the disturbing viral video.

In a viral video it can bee seen a man wearing white shirt rapidly slapping the bus drive on the moving bus. Chaos among passengers were also heard.

The sudden attack on bus driver and conductor caused panic among passengers in moving bus. An elderly passenger tried to intervene and requested them to stop, but the assailants ignored him and continued the assault.

The conductor of the bus was also allegedly beaten. Despite the widespread circulation of the video, no case has been registered yet at the Manchar police station. The incident has sparked concern among passengers and calls for strict action are growing louder.