Pune News: Four persons suffocated to death while cleaning a septic tank at Loni Kalbhor near Pune.

Pune: Four persons suffocated to death while cleaning a septic tank at Loni Kalbhor near Pune. Fire brigade has come to the spot for help. The bodies were recovered from the tank.

Work begins on a building's drainage line. The two initially landed in the safety tank of the building for cleaning. After that, the two of them started choking and started shouting. Immediately, the contractor (Rupesh Kamble) who was with them helped him to save him and he also fell into the tank. All three then started Ardaord. A total of four people were killed in the accident when a man went to rescue them.

When the locals heard the news, they rushed there and pulled out one of the four. But by then he was dead. Firefighters later arrived at the scene and pulled out the three bodies.