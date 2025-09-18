Pune News: Scuffle Erupts Between Contractors Over Tender Process at Chakan

Pune: A scuffle between two contractors over the tender process for development works of Chakan Municipal Council took place in front of the Municipal Council on Tuesday, September 16, 2025. This has created a stir in the city, and there is talk of this brawl being over suspicion of malpractice in the tender process. Chakan Municipal Council is currently under administrative rule, and an online closed tender process is being implemented for development works worth lakhs of rupees.

Licensed contractors fill these tenders, but allegations suggest that only a select few in the city receive the work. Citizens suspect hidden support from municipal officials and former corporators. Contractors from another group suspected that one contractor had received more works in the tender process. They filed an RTI application to get information about this. Five to six contractors came face to face before the Municipal Council on Tuesday over this issue. The argument escalated over ‘Why did they file the application?’ and it ended in a scuffle. After this incident, contractors from both groups filed conflicting complaints at the Chakan police station.

Two groups among contractors, fierce competition

Rivalry exists between contractors vying for development projects in the Chakan Nagar Parishad. This competition, fueled by lucrative contracts worth lakhs of rupees, has reportedly led to the formation of two opposing groups and is rumored to be the cause of today's assault.Citizens are angered by the incident occurring in front of the Nagar Parishad, and are increasingly demanding transparency and equal opportunity in the tender process. The Chakan Police Station is currently investigating the matter, and the public awaits further action.