Pune: Notorious Criminal Killed in Bar Brawl on Sinhagad Road; Three Accused Detained

An on-record criminal was killed in a bar brawl at Sinhagad Road in Pune. The incident occurred at around 12:30 pm on August 23 outside the Classic Bar near Veer Baji Pasalkar (Vadgaon) Bridge on Sinhagad Road. The deceased has been identified as Amol alias Gotya Shejwal (age 34, Res. Dhayari Phata, Sinhagad Road). The Sinhagad Road police have detained three accused involved in the murder of Amol.

According to the information given by the police, Gotya was consuming alcohol in the classic bar and was in an intoxicated state when he tried to walk he stumbled and fell and started abusing other customers loudly. He went to the table of other customers in the bar and started harassing and threatening them.

The accused Akash Kulkarni intervened and tried to suffice Gotya however intoxicated Gotya abused Akash and threatened him. Later the bar management asked Gotya and his friends to leave the bar. Akash Kulkarni and Gotya had a verbal spat outside Classic Hotel. Late Akash left the scene however Gotya followed him and caught him near the Suvarna Hotel in the Sinhagad Road area. Akash and Gotya again had a heated argument where Gotya threatened Akash. The enraged Akash grabbed a hammer from a nearby tyre puncture shop and hit Gotya on his head.

The blow was so hard that Gotya fell unconscious on the spot and lay in a pool of blood. Upon getting the information about the incident the Sinhagad Road police rushed to the spot and took Gotya to a hospital where he was declared dead by the doctors. The Sinhagad Road police have detained three people and the process of filing a case is underway.