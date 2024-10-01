Pune: OBC Activist Laxman Hake Manhandled by Maratha Protestors; 25 Booked

OBC activist Laxman Hake was allegedly manhandled and verbally abused by members of the Maratha community in Pune, according to police statements on Tuesday. The incident, which took place near Kondhwa on Monday night, was captured on video and subsequently circulated on social media. Authorities have registered a case against 25 individuals in connection with the attack.

A video circulating on social media depicted members of the Maratha community protesting against Laxman Hake, accusing him of being intoxicated and verbally abusing several individuals during the incident.

"We have registered a case against 25 people under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita for abusing and manhandling OBC activist Laxman Hake, and the matter is being probed," a senior official from Kondhwa police station said.

The official reported that protestors escorted Laxman Hake to the police station, demanding a medical examination to determine his alleged intoxication. Late last night, the activist was taken to Sassoon General Hospital under heavy security. "Hake was willing to undergo the test to clear the allegations against him. The results will be available in two days, and appropriate action will be taken based on the findings," the official stated. Meanwhile, Hake alleged that there was a conspiracy to kill him and noted that police are investigating the claims made against him.

Last week, Hake and his fellow OBC activist Navnath Waghmare suspended the fast they had undertaken in Jalna to “safeguard” quota for the Other Backward Classes after Maratha quota agitator Manoj Jarange called off his indefinite hunger strike.

