Pune: On-Duty Cops Assaulted On Sinhagad Road, Second Incident In The Past Seven Days

The recent incidents of threatening attacks on on-duty police personnel are on the rise in Pune city. A few days ago a woman police officer who was deployed at a checkpoint was attacked by a drunken driver near the Budhwar Peth area where the accused allegedly poured petrol on her and tried to burn her. While this incident is still fresh, another shocking incident of an assault on police personnel for stopping a car for checking has come to light.

The incident took place near Kolhewadi-Shivnagar Road in the Sinhagad Road area of Pune. The accused Mangesh Shivaji Phadke allegedly assaulted and threatened Police Constable Rishikesh Gaikwad and R. C. Fadtare. A case has been registered against the accused Mangesh Shivaji Phadke and Bappu Rohidas Dalvi at the Haveli Police Station.

As per the police, Constable Gaikwad and Fadtare were controlling the traffic jam on Kolhewadi-Shivnagar road on Sunday when at around 3:00 pm they saw a speeding car approaching them. Gaikwad asked Phadke who was driving the car to stop and pull over for checking. This enraged Phadke and he allegedly started abusing the cops. Phadke allegedly abused and assaulted the cops on duty and threatened them by saying that he would not let them perform their duties.

Bapu Rohidas Dalvi, who was sitting in the car, got out of the car and started assaulting the cops. A case has now been registered in this matter and further investigation is being conducted by the police. However, the recent incidents of attacks on on-duty cops have raised concerns of the safety of the police personnel.