Pune: On-Record Criminal Arrested for Attempting to Sell Illegal Firearms in Chandannagar



While the incidents of the use of firearms are on the rise in Pune, the Chandannagar police in an operation has arrested an on-record criminal while he was attempting to sell a country-made pistol and live cartridges. Police constable Shreekant Kodre and Suraj Jadhav received a tip off about a potential arms deal in the Chandannagar police station limits. Accordingly, Police Sub Inspector Rahul Kolpe along with Police Constable Shreekant Kodre, Suraj Jadhav and Shekhar Shinde formed a team and laid a trap near Sundrabai Marathe School in Chandannagar.

The accused Samadhan Lingappa Vibhute (age 32, resident of Palshi Supli, Solapur) approached near Sundrabai Marathe School on his two wheeler. The accused tried to flee the spot however the police officials chased him and arrested him from Chandannagar. The seized the two-wheeler and a black colour bag from the accused and while searching the bag the police recovered a country-made pistol and five K.F. 7.65 copper shell bullets from the accused.

To whom the accused planned to sell the pistol and the cartridges is yet to be determined by the police. The weapon was meant to be used in a heinous crime and a major crime might have been averted as the accused is arrested beforehand claimed the police.

A case has been registered under sections 3(25) of the Indian Arms Act and sections 37(1)(3) and 135 of the Mumbai Police Act. Further investigation is carried out by PSI Rahul Kolpe of the Chandannagar police.