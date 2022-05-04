Pune: One dies in Kailash crematorium burning case

Pune: Eleven people were injured in an accident at Kailas Cemetery when kerosene was thrown at a body while the funeral procession was about to begin. One died while undergoing treatment. Bundgarden police have arrested a man responsible for setting the fire and injuring people.

The accused is identified as Ganesh Sarjerao Ransing (49, resident of Dattavihar, Avalwadi, Wadjai, Wagholi). Anil Basanna Shinde (53, resident of Tadiwala Road), who was in possession of a can of kerosene, died while undergoing treatment. The incident took place at Kailas Cemetery on April 30 at 7 pm.

Prateek Deepak Kamble (24, resident of Mahatma Phule Vasahat, Tadiwala Road) has lodged a complaint at Bundgarden Police Station. Deepak Kamble's father was being cremated at Kailas Cemetery. The body was set on fire. Men and women were sitting at some distance from it. Ganesh Ransingh took a can of kerosene from Anil Shinde and started pouring kerosene from the can on the leopard. The can exploded in his hand. So he threw the lit can loudly. He fell on the body of a relative sitting next to him and burned 11 people in it.

All of them are being treated at private hospitals. Anil Shinde died on May 2 while undergoing treatment. Two others are in critical condition. Assistant Inspector of Police Abhijit Jadhav is investigating.