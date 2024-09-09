Pune: One Killed, 6 Injured After Drunk Tempo Driver Rams into Multiple Vehicles in Kothrud

A drunk and drive accident involving a pickup tempo driver has come to light from the Kothrud area of Pune where the accused driver under the influence of alcohol allegedly rammed into 4 to5 vehicles injuring almost 6 commuters and while one accident victim succumbed to her injuries during treatment in the hospital. The incident occurred on September 08, at around 11 pm near Paud Phata in Kothrud.

As per the police, the accused driver Ashish Pawar was heavily drunk and was travelling from Karishma Chowk, initially, he allegedly dashed two children at the Karishma Chowk signal and while fleeing from the spot he recklessly drove the vehicle and jumped the signal near the Savarkar flyover and rammed his vehicle into two bikes and a car.

The accused almost hit seven to eight people out of which six to seven people are critically injured. The deceased Gitanjali Amrale along with her husband Shrikant Amrale was travelling on a two-wheeler when the pickup truck hit them near Savarkar Fly Over in Kothrud. Gitanjali and Shrikant were seriously injured in the accident and were rushed to the Sahyadri Hospital for treatment along with other victims.

However, Gitanjali Amrale was declared dead by the doctors during treatment while Shrikant is critically injured and is undergoing treatment.

The locals later caught the pickup driver while the accused and handed him over to the police. The driver has been arrested and a case has been registered against him under relevant sections of the BNS and Motor Vehicle Act.