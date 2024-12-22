Pune: Open Firing in Kondhwa Over Small Dispute, Police File Cases Against Two

A minor dispute over standing led to a tense situation when a man fired shots in the air to create panic at Karimas Cafe in Kondhwa on Saturday night (21st) around midnight. The police have registered a case against two individuals at Kondhwa Police Station in connection with the incident.

According to the police, four individuals—Taha Sheikh, Noman Pathan, Abdullah, and another friend had gone to Karimas Cafe in Kausar Bar, Kondhwa, for lunch. While Abdullah and his girlfriend were standing on the road a short distance away and talking, three people approached them and told them to move. This led to an argument between the two parties.

In response to the altercation, Taimur Ali Pathan (from Syednagar, Mohammadwadi) reportedly called local children and used a sword and a paver block to break the cars parked outside the hotel, causing panic in the area. At this point, Abdullah alias Baklab Qureshi pulled out a pistol and fired a shot in the air. Fortunately, no one was injured during the incident, and the police later found an empty shell at the scene.

Also Read: Army's swift action prevented Kolkata fire from spreading: Defence Ministry

The police have taken a suspect into custody in connection with the case. Their investigation revealed that the gunfire was discharged by Abdullah alias Baklab Qureshi, who resides in Syednagar, Mohammadwadi.