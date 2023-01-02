Pune: PCMC to offer 'rental' discount for implementation of Zero Waste campaign

Renting the municipal hall, auditorium, and playground will result in a 10% rent discount through the end of March 2023 for citizens, organisations, and companies. Shekhar Singh, the municipal commissioner of Pimpri-Chinchwad, has ordered the administration to provide a 10% rental discount on municipal buildings to Pimpri-Chinchwad citizens and organisations that participate in the "zero waste campaign."

The city's participation in Swachh Survekshan 2023 is being handled by the municipality. The implementation of numerous creative initiatives aimed at reducing waste in the city is being prioritized. To implement the zero-waste method during municipal department programmes to reduce waste, a standard operating procedure has been established.

According to the survey, the commissioner has issued orders to all departments in municipal programmes such as campaigns, contests, seminars, lectures, meetings, inaugurations, land worship, and felicitation ceremonies via a circular. Its implementation has been given special attention.

The circular specifies that the concerned parties must develop a zero-waste programme at this location. The Municipal Corporation has undertaken the project "Pimpri-contribution Chinchwad's will boost its commitment in the survey" under the "Urban Outwork Frame." Prizes of up to 50,000 rupees have been announced for citizens who participate. The city has organised a competition to win first place in the cleanliness survey competition.