Pune: Police Arrest 33-Year-Old Man With Rs 5 Lakh in Fake Rs 500 Notes

The Sahakarnagar police in Pune have arrested a person who was carrying fake currency. The police seized 250 fake Rs 500 notes worth Rs.5 lakh from the accused, Nilesh Hirachand Veerkar (Age 33, Res. Vishnu Gawde Chal, Chinchwad Station Front, Chinchwad).

According to the police, the patrolling team including police constable Amol Pawar and Mahesh Mandlik of the Sahkarnagar police station while on duty in te Padmavati area on Pune-Satara Road noticed a suspicious movement of a person moving towards Swargate. The police officials followed the accused and apprehended him.

The accused identified himself as Nilesh Virkar. When asked about his movement, he gave vague answers and was constantly touching his pant pockets. The police grew suspicious of Virkar and, after searching him, recovered bundles of Rs 500 currency notes.

When asked about his currency, he confessed that these were fake notes that were given to him for circulation in the market, taking advantage of the darkness of the night. The accused has been arrested by the police, and 250 fake notes have been recovered. A case has been registered under section 180 of the Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS), and further probe is underway.