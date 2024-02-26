Pune: Police Arrest Man Accused of Abducting and Killing Minor Boy in Tadiwala Road

Pune: The Bundgarden police have arrested a man from the Tadiwala Road area in connection with a case registered against him for kidnapping and murdering a minor boy in Bhiwandi. The arrested has been identified as Ramnath alias Papa Meminath Sonawane (22), a resident of Tadiwala Road. On February 14, a minor boy was abducted and murdered in Bhiwandi town.

A case was registered against Karan Hanumant Lashkare, Dinesh Maruti More, Chandan Upendraprasad Goud, Kailash Khandu Dhotre, Akash Parshuram Jadhav and Vishal Vitthal Sable. Bhiwandi police were on the lookout for the absconding accused. The Bundgarden police in Pune had accessed CCTV footage from the spot, as well as photographs of the accused.

During the investigation, it was found that Ramnath Sonawane was involved in the murder of the minor in the Tadiwala Road area. He was nabbed after the investigating team received information that he was waiting near Shankar Temple on the riverbank in the Tadiwala Road area. Under the guidance of senior police inspector Sandipan Pawar, sub-inspector Ravindra Gawade, Dnyaneshwar Bade, and Manoj Bhokre took the action.