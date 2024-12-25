Pune Police Arrest Satish Wagh’s Wife for Hiring Hitmen to Kill Him

A major development has emerged in the murder case of Satish Wagh, the uncle of BJP Legislative Council member Yogesh Tillekar. Pune police have arrested Wagh’s wife, Mohini Wagh, in connection with the crime. Investigations revealed that Mohini orchestrated her husband’s murder by hiring a contract killer.

On December 9, Satish Wagh was kidnapped in the early hours of the morning. Wagh, who had gone for his morning walk around 6:30 a.m., was abducted by unknown assailants in a Chevrolet Enjoy car. The vehicle was headed toward the Shindwane Ghat area. After the kidnapping, Wagh was brutally assaulted inside the moving car with sharp weapons and a wooden club, and his throat was strangled. The vehicle then proceeded to Shindwane Ghat, where the body was discarded before returning to the location.

His body was found later that evening at Shindwane Ghat, about 35 kilometers from Pune city. The body showed signs of 72 stab wounds.

The police have arrested five individuals in connection with the murder. Among the accused is a person who lives near Wagh’s residence. It was revealed that the murder was carried out on a contract, with a payment of five lakh rupees. During the investigation, the police discovered Mohini Wagh’s involvement in the plot. She was subsequently arrested after the police interrogated her.

Satish Wagh was the maternal uncle of BJP leader Yogesh Tillekar and lived in the Hadapsar area of Pune. Wagh is survived by two children who are pursuing higher education.