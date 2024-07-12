Pune: Police Book Fake Doctor Operating Illegally for Five Years in Loni Kalbhor

A fraudulent physician operating under the name of Janseva Clinic in Pandavadand, Kadamwakwasti area of Lonikalbhor, Pune, has been booked by the police. The accused, identified as Prakash Ranganath Torane (63 years old), had been running the clinic without a valid medical license for the past five years. The case was filed on July 11 at the Loni Kalbhor police station based on a complaint filed by Dr. Rupali Raghunathrao Bhangale, a medical officer at a primary health center in Loni Kalbhor.

Dr. Bhangale was alerted by Dr. Suresh Gore, the Haveli Taluka Health Officer, regarding Torane's illegal activities. Upon investigation, it was found that Torane was stocking medicines and medical supplies without proper authorization and was posing as a doctor at the Janseva Clinic. During a raid conducted by Dr. Bhangale, along with medical officer Dr. Mahesh Waghmare, Community Health Officer Dr. Manoj Ubere, and Lonikalbhor police, Torane failed to produce valid medical credentials from the Maharashtra Council of Medicine and gave vague answers when questioned.

Subsequent investigations revealed that Torane did not possess any legitimate medical degree and was charging patients Rs. 75 to Rs. 100 per consultation. The police seized medical materials and medicines from Torane's clinic and sealed it. A case has been registered against Torane for defrauding citizens by operating a bogus clinic. Assistant Police Inspector Kishore Pawar is leading further investigations into the matter.