Pune Police Introduce Strict Measures Against Underage Driving

In order to address the increasing incidents of minors driving vehicles, Pune city police have announced new measures. Effective immediately, any four- or two-wheelers found being driven by underage individuals will be impounded by authorities. These vehicles will be stored at respective police stations for a duration of one year, aiming to prevent further instances of underage driving.

Previously, the police would typically summon the parents of such offenders and pursue legal actions through the courts. Additional Commissioner of Police Manoj Patil emphasized the necessity of this new approach, stating that keeping seized vehicles at police stations will effectively deter minors from accessing and driving them again, thus potentially reducing accidents involving underage drivers.

However, concerns have been raised by road safety activists regarding the feasibility of this initiative. They point out potential loopholes, such as vehicle owners securing court orders for the release of impounded vehicles, which could undermine the intended strict enforcement. Additionally, there are logistical challenges, including limited space at police stations for storing seized vehicles.

In response to these concerns, Patil assured that the police would comply with any court directives regarding vehicle release. He also mentioned that certain police stations have adequate space to accommodate seized vehicles.

Under Section 199A of the Motor Vehicles Act, which addresses offences committed by juveniles, the police are authorized not only to impound vehicles used by underage drivers but also to request the Regional Transport Office (RTO) to cancel the registration of such vehicles for 12 months. Furthermore, minors found guilty will be barred from obtaining a driving license until they reach the age of 25. The same section empowers police to initiate legal proceedings against parents of underage drivers.

Patil outlined the enforcement strategy, stating that police teams will actively monitor vehicle users, identifying underage drivers based on physical appearance and conducting checks for licenses, vehicle documents, and identification cards. Any underage driver caught in violation will face vehicle impoundment, with details shared with the RTO for necessary actions. Earlier this year, the Pimpri Chinchwad police's traffic branch launched a targeted operation against minors below the age of 16 found driving two-wheelers. A total of 571 minors were fined across different parts of Pimpri Chinchwad during this initiative.

This decision follows a tragic accident on May 19 in Kalyaninagar, where a minor driving a Porsche Taycan collided with a motorcycle, resulting in the fatalities of two individuals. The boy lacked a valid license. Police registered three separate FIRs – one in connection with the accident and the second one against the bar for serving liquor to the minor. The third one involves the wrongful confinement of the accused's kin on the family driver to take the blame for the accident.