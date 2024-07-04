Pune: Police Nab Man Selling Illegal Steroids for Bodybuilding

The Bhartiya Vidyapeeth Police have arrested a 41-year-old man for allegedly selling illegal Mephentermine Sulphate Injection IP (TERVAMI), steroids used for bodybuilding, in Pune. On June 30, Senior Police Inspector D.S. Patil of the Bharti Vidyapeeth Police Station ordered a police team, including constables Mitesh Chormole, Abhinay Choudhary, and Audhoot Jamdhade, to conduct strict patrolling within the police station limits.

While patrolling on Satara Road, the team received information about a man selling illegal Mephentermine Sulphate Injection IP (TERVAMI) near a bridge. Acting on the tip-off, the police laid a trap near the bridge and apprehended the accused, Ajad Mumtaj Khan, aged 41 and a resident of Ambegaon Budruk, Pune, in possession of the illegal steroids. The police team seized 13 vials of Mephentermine Sulphate Injection IP (TERVAMI) and five syringes. The police have arrested the accused, and a case under sections 336 and 276 has been filed at the Bharti Vidyapeeth Police Station. The accused is in police custody, and further probe is underway.