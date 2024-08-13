Pune: Police Register Case Against Unidentified Person Over Hacking of NCP MP Supriya Sule’s WhatsApp Account

The Pune police have launched an investigation into the hacking of NCP (SP) Lok Sabha member Supriya Sule's WhatsApp account, filing a case against an unidentified individual, according to an official statement released on Tuesday.

Sule, the Lok Sabha member representing Baramati in the Pune district, revealed on Sunday via a post on X that her phone and WhatsApp account had been hacked. She advised people not to reach out to her through these channels.

On Monday, she disclosed that the hackers had blackmailed her, demanding USD 400 from her team. An official from Yawat police station confirmed that a case has been filed under the Information Technology Act, and the investigation is ongoing.