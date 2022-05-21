Pune Police registers FIR against dancer Vaishnavi Patil for shooting Lavani inside Lal Mahal

May 21, 2022

Pune Police on Saturday registered FIR against dancer Vaishnavi Patil & 2 others & booked under section 295, 186 IPC at Faraaskhana Police Station for shooting Lavani inside Pune's Lal Mahal. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj spent his childhood at Lal Mahal & it holds a historical value.

Dancer Vaishnavi Patil, Mansi Patil, Kuldeep Bapat and Kedar Avsare are the names of the accused. The Sambhaji Brigade had lodged a complaint in this regard. Accordingly, a case has been registered against the four.

Vaishnavi has also posted a apology video after she received backlash for her dance.

Activists of Pune's Sambhaji Brigade had objected to the dance. He also took an aggressive stance. He had demanded to file a case against Vaishnavi Patil and his associates. After that, NCP leader Jitendra Awhad protested by tweeting: "Shivaji Maharaj's Lal Mahal in Pune is not a place to shoot dance songs.

