Pune Porsche Accident Case: Accused Minor Admits to Intoxication During the Accident

Pune: The accused minor in the May 19 Kalyani Nagar accident has admitted that he was intoxicated at the time of the incident. He is further said to have conceded to the police that he does not remember much from the night of the accident. However, the police have yet to officially corroborate the statement.

The minor was questioned on June 1st in a juvenile home in the presence of his mother. The Juvenile Justice Board had on May 31 allowed the police to interrogate the minor.



Confession by Friends

At the time of the accident, two of the minor's friends were seated at the back of the Porsche. According to sources, they had confessed to the police that the accused was speeding the car in an inebriated state. It has also been reported that the police intend to present the two friends as witnesses in the case. However, there has been no official statement from Pune police as of yet.